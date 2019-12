KUALA LUMPUR: Mercedes Petronas Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton may be one championship away to match F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s seven world championships record, but the 34-year-old Briton prefers to keep his feet on the ground.

He ended the 2019 season on a high after dominating the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last Sunday following his 11th victory of the total 21 races this season, in the process clinching his third consecutive F1 title and sixth overall after winning in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

But for the moment, Hamilton just wants to enjoy his 2019 season’s success with his family before going back to business in 2020.

“Honestly I’m not even looking that far ahead so, I can’t really tell (on Schumacher’s record). I think it’s really important to always just be grateful in what I have at the moment.

“Of course it will be such an honour to add another championship but in this sport you never know when that could be.

“Could be next year or could be years to come. Some people didn’t have one so, it’s really important to be grateful for what we have.

“I’m just looking forward to Christmas and seeing my family and my daughters,” he told reporters when met at Petronas Philharmonic Hall, KLCC here, today.

Hamilton and teammates Valtteri Bottas were the special guests as Petronas celebrated its sixth consecutive FIA Formula OneTM World Constructors’ Championship (WCC) success.

The duo presented the trophy to Petronas president and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin.

“Well it’s not my first time here, obviously I’ve been coming quite a number of years but the atmosphere has always been fantastic every time I come here. The iconic building, the Twin Towers, which I believe where the heart of the Petronas team is,” Hamilton added.

Mercedes had already clinched the 2019 constructors title in the Japanese Grand Prix in October. — Bernama