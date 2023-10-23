Hamilton, Leclerc disqualified in Austin for technical infringement

AUSTIN: Second placed Lewis Hamilton has been disqualified retrospectively from the US Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Race stewards cited “plank wear irregularities” on the Briton’s Mercedes and the Ferrari of sixth placed Charles Leclerc, reported German news agency (dpa).

As a result of Hamilton’s disqualification, McLaren driver Lando Norris moves up to second place behind winner Max Verstappen, while Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is now third.

Mercedes had previously acknowledged the rule violation on Hamilton’s car. The team cited the effects of the very bumpy track on the underbody as well as the lack of time to reset and check the race car after Saturday’s sprint as the reason. But the race stewards remained firm, pointing out that it was the duty of every team to ensure compliance.

Hamilton had narrowly missed out on victory in Austin. After a thrilling three-way battle with Verstappen and Norris, he finished 2.2 seconds behind the Red Bull driver.-Bernama