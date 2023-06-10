Hamilton praises ‘phenomenal’ Verstappen for ‘raising the bar’

DOHA: Lewis Hamilton on Thursday praised his erstwhile title rival Max Verstappen for “raising the bar” this season and added his voice to those who support the American Andretti team’s bid to enter Formula One.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix where Red Bull's Verstappen is poised to clinch his third consecutive title, the seven-time champion said the Dutchman had had a phenomenal and faultless year.

“I wouldn’t rank him,“ said the Mercedes driver when asked to do just that.

“I think ranking people is an opinion-based thing. But I do think he’s earned his position and he’s done an amazing job with the package that he has.

“He and the team have been phenomenal this year. Faultless. And I think they’ve raised the bar.

“As a team, we have to look at that and say ‘Okay, these are the areas that we need to develop to be able to match that and compete’.

“I do hope at some stage we can fight them and actually have them in a defending position, but they should definitely enjoy the moment because they’ve worked for it.”

Verstappen requires just three points to seal another title triumph and is expected to do that with some ease in Saturday's sprint race at the Lusail International Circuit.

He has very rarely received praise from Hamilton since their ferocious rivalry during the 2021 season when some unexpected decisions by officials at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix appeared to deprive the Briton of an eighth title in controversial fashion as Verstappen claimed victory.

'Great' for the sport

On Thursday, Hamilton also voiced his approval for another American team joining the grid as the entry from Andretti Cadillac Racing faces examination by Formula One's commercial rights owners after being approved by ruling body the International Motoring Federation (FIA).

Many of the current 10 teams are understood to be in opposition to a new entry because it would dilute their revenue from prize money distribution.

But Hamilton said: “I think it’s great. I’ve always felt that there weren’t enough cars on the grid. There are definitely people who won’t be happy for me to be supportive of it, but I think it’s great.

“It’s an opportunity for more jobs. There’s an opportunity for another two seats available for a potential female driver to come through. It opens up more possibilities. And I think it would be more exciting for the race.”

Hamilton also spoke of his support for the LGBTQ+ community as he demonstrated in 2021, when he won the only previous and inaugural race in Qatar, where same-sex relationships are illegal, wearing a helmet with the Progress Pride flag on it.

“I was proud in 2021, but it was also nerve-wracking because I didn’t know how the country would react,“ he said.

“It’s such a big machine to shift. It’s a whole country, that’s very young, and particularly in this part of the world.”

Qatar's event this weekend is the first in a 10-year contract.

'Want to achieve more'

Meanwhile two-time champion Fernando Alonso divided opinions in the paddock when he suggested that Verstappen was Formula One's best driver since Michael Schumacher, overlooking Hamilton's achievements.

Speaking to reporters, when asked if Verstappen deserved a place among the sport’s modern greats, the 42-year-old Spaniard said: “I’ve only been wheel-to-wheel with Michael, but with Michael maybe, yes.

“And for the next few years he will keep adding championships so we will compare him with Michael even closer in the future.”

Alonso's omission of Hamilton raised eyebrows, but was no great surprise as the pair endured a highly-strained season as team-mates at McLaren in 2007, Hamilton's rookie year.

“Michael’s achievements were incredible,“ said Verstappen.

“But when he was achieving these kind of things it was seen as normal because it was an amazing driver, with an amazing team and everything came together.

“I don’t think about reaching seven. We will see year by year what happens, but I am very proud. I live in the moment -- and I want to achieve more.” - AFP