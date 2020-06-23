Hammers in danger yet again

IT IS too early for West Ham United fans to panic about the drop.

Relegation is far from inevitable, even if David Moyes’s team lose against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane tomorrow, according to the Independent’s Tony Evans.

Survival will only provide a temporary respite, however. West Ham is a broken club, Evans wrote. There is no quick fix.

The Hammers were poor in the 2-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers at the London Stadium on Saturday but there were mitigating factors.

It is hard to judge the prospects of any side in their first game back after the restart. Moyes is struggling with injuries, too, especially up front.

A factor in West Ham’s favour is that Aston Villa and Bournemouth, the two clubs that could leapfrog them, look shorter on confidence and have more difficult fixtures to negotiate.

Moyes was downbeat after the Wolves defeat but pointed out, rightly, “we’ve got tough games coming up, but we’ve also got other games which might suit us a bit better.”

He might have been thinking specifically about the trip to Carrow Road to play Norwich City, who are rooted to the bottom of the table and seemingly destined for the Championship, and the home game against Villa. He may also fancy taking points from Burnley and Watford when they come to east London.

Moyes repeated his mantra on Monday.

“We’ve been here before,” he said, “but we have winnable games. We want to win the next game which we’ll try to do. We think we will be fine, but we have to show that.”

Evans’ thinks that even if West Ham pull away from the relegation zone, it will not be “fine.”

A number of West Ham fans have pointed out that the club engaged Moyes to replace Manuel Pellegrini a matter of days after Everton called on Carlo Ancelotti to succeed Marco Silva.

That not only reflects a gulf in ambition but also the difference in the appeal the two clubs have for top-class managers.

Men like Ancelotti – and Rafa Benitez, who was a West Ham target – would not find London Stadium an attractive destination. The track record of David Sullivan and David Gold, the co-owners, scares off in-demand managers.

The perception that West Ham is a poorly-run club is not only prevalent among supporters. It should be one of the most attractive jobs in the Premier League but it is not.

Until there is a significant change of culture in the boardroom, West Ham will continue to be a troubled institution.

Moyes left after his first stint in charge because he did not see any positive developments on the horizon. If he can keep the team up again he is likely to argue for a structural revamp of the club once more.

History keeps repeating itself in the East End. Survival will not break the cycle. West Ham will probably stay up and will probably remain broken.