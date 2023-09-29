Hangzhou Asiad: Another bronze for Shah Firdaus, this time in keirin

HANGZHOU: National track cyclist Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom staged another spectacular performance to clinch the Asian Games men's keirin bronze medal at the Chun'an Jieshou Velodrome tonight.

The 27-year-old finished 1.481 seconds (s) behind China’s gold medal winner Zhou Yu (9.722s) in the finals. South Korean rider Kang Seojun took the silver (+1.474s).

Earlier, Muhammad Shah Firdaus was on fire as he won heat 3 of the first round and heat 2 of the semi-finals to advance to the finals.

Meanwhile, another Malaysian rider, Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis, who replaced the injured Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, finished his campaign in eighth place after claiming second spot in the 7-12 finals.

Muhammad Shah Firdaus, who won silver in the team sprint in the 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia, claimed his maiden individual medal - a bronze - in the men’s sprint yesterday.

In women’s sprint, China’s World Championships team sprint event bronze medallists denied Malaysians Anis Amira Rosdi and Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri a spot in the semi-finals.

After Guo Yufang beat Anis Amira 2-0, Yuan Liying eliminated Nurul Izzah Izzati with the same score.

Nurul Izzah Izzati then won the 5th-8th place classification race to take fifth place while Anis Amira settled for seventh place overall.

Abdul Azim Aliyas and Muhammad Yusri Shaari, who competed in the men’s madison final, finished in seventh place with two points, with Japan, South Korea and Kazakhstan taking gold, silver and bronze respectively. -Bernama