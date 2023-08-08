Hangzhou Asiad-bound athletes, officials to attend workshops as part of preparations

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said several workshops will be held soon to ensure national athletes and officials are fully prepared for the challenges awaiting them at the Hangzhou Asian Games in China from Sept 23-Oct 8.

“As for our medal target, we have to wait until these workshops (to set the target) are held possibly at the end of this month,” she said after the launch of the Youth Expatriate Sports (YES) futsal tournament in conjunction with the 56th ASEAN Day celebrations in Puchong, near here, today.

She is also confident that the good relationship between Malaysian chef de mission (CDM) Datuk Chong Kim Fatt and the Chinese embassy here can facilitate all Asiad-related matters.

“The CDM and the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) briefed me yesterday about our athletes’ involvement (in the Asiad). Congratulations to the CDM for being very proactive (in the preparation for the Asian Games),” she said.

Earlier, the OCM confirmed that Malaysia will be represented by 292 athletes, who will compete in 29 events in 23 types of sports.

Meanwhile, Hannah said foreigners living in Malaysia are also protected under the Safe Sport Code, which was launched in March and is being translated into English.

“We have many foreigners living here, they are also involved in sports. So, we are translating the Safe Sport Code from Bahasa Melayu so that they know and understand that they too are protected when they take part in sports activities,” she said.

The code is a guideline for a safe sports environment that emphasises the roles and responsibilities of all parties in dealing with any form of harassment and abuse.-Bernama