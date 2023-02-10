Hangzhou Asiad: Diver Nur Dhabitah misses out on bronze

HANGZHOU: National elite diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri (pix) missed out on adding to her medal collection in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games after finishing fourth in the women’s 1-metre (m) springboard individual event at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena today.

Having stayed in bronze-medal contention for the first four dives, Nur Dhabitah blew her medal chance in the fifth and final dive to allow South Korean Kim Suji to pip her to third spot with a total of 267.10 points.

Nur Dhabitah, who clinched silver in the 3m springboard synchronised event with Wendy Ng yesterday and bronze with Datuk Pandelela Rinong in the 10m platform synchronised event on Saturday (Sept 30), had to be contented with fourth placing with 261.85 points.

Li Yajie (317.55 points) and Lin Shan (303.80 points) made it a 1-2 finish for China.

Another Malaysian diver, Ong Ker Ying, ended up in seventh position with 219.45 points.

Meanwhile, Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya amassed 296.15 points to finish sixth in the men’s 1m springboard event.

China completed a 1-2 again through Wang Zongyuan (459.50 points) and Peng Jianfeng (442.45 points) while South Korea’s Woo Ha-ram (395.95 points) settled for bronze.

The national diving camp has, so far, contributed one silver and three bronzes.

Besides the women’s 3m springboard synchronised and 10m platform synchronised events, Malaysia also won two bronze medals through Ooi Tze Liang-Muhammad Syafiq Puteh (men’s 3m springboard synchronised) and Bertrand Rhodict Lises-Enrique Maccartney Harold (men’s 10m platform synchronised).

With two more days of diving action to go, Malaysia could still add to their medal collection in several events, including the women’s 10m platform that Pandelela will be competing in. -Bernama