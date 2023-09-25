Hangzhou Asiad: Malaysia to face South Korea in rugby 7s quarter-final

HANGZHOU: The national men’s 7s rugby team lived up to expectations when they reached the quarter-finals today, courtesy of a 24-7 win over the Philippines in a Group A match at the Hangzhou Normal University.

This is despite the Malaysian rugby team, nicknamed Hisbiscus, losing their second group match - 7-40 - to Hong Kong at the same venue later in the evening.

Hong Kong notched their second Group A win when they trounced the Philippines 43-5 to advance to the last eight as group winners.

In tomorrow’s last eight, Malaysia will face Group B champions South Korea, who clinched bronze in the 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia.

South Korea had disposed of Malaysia 40-5 at the same stage in the 2018 edition.

Meanwhile, the other quarter-final matchups here will see defending champions Hong Kong taking on Taiwan, 2018 edition silver medallists Japan facing the United Arab Emirates and China squaring off against Singapore. - Bernama