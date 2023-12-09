Hangzhou Asiad: Muhammad Haiqal aims to help quartet break national 4x100m record

KUALA LUMPUR: Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi (pix), the 2019 SEA Games men’s 100-metre (m) gold medallist, is determined to help the national 4x100m quartet break the national record if he is chosen to run at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in China.

He aims to help the quartet clock 38 seconds (s) so that they can break the national mark of 39.09s, which he had set together with Muhammad Azeem Fahmi, Muhammad Arsyad Saat and Muhammad Zulfiqar Ismail at the 2021 Hanoi SEA Games in Vietnam.

“If we can break the national record by clocking 38s in Hangzhou, Insya-Allah, we have the potential to win a medal.

“However, if we don’t win a medal, it (breaking the national record) would still be a proud achievement,” he told Bernama.

Last week, national sprint coach Mohd Poad Md Kassim told Bernama that Khairul Hafiz Jantan, the 2017 SEA Games 100m gold medallist, and Muhammad Azeem are currently the favourites to be the first and last runners in the men’s 4x100m event at the Sept 23-Oct 8 Hangzhou Asiad.

Mohd Poad said he will use the Jabar Open in Indonesia from Sept 14-16 to make a final evaluation before deciding on the other two runners - from among Muhammad Haiqal, Muhammad Arsyad, Jonathan Nyepa and Russel Alexander Nasir Taib - who will feature in Hangzhou.

Malaysia last won a medal in the event at the 1966 Asiad when national legend Tan Sri Dr M. Jegathesan, Mohd Ariffin Ahmad, G. Rajalingam and T. Krishnan created history by emerging as champions in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Haiqal said defending champions Japan and Thailand will start as favourites in the men’s 4x100m event at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium come race day.

The 24-year-old, who just recovered from an ankle injury suffered in July, said the Indonesian meet would be a platform to improve their running techniques and baton exchange ahead of the quadrennial Games.

He said Khairul Hafiz, Muhammad Arsyad and Jonathan will make up the quartet at the Indonesian meet. -Bernama