Hangzhou Asiad: Pandelela-Nur Dhabitah leave it late to clinch diving bronze

HANGZHOU: Malaysian divers Datuk Pandelela Rinong-Nur Dhabitah Sabri left it till the fifth and last dive to confirm the bronze medal in the women’s 10-metre (m) platform synchronised event at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena here today.

What made their feat even more amazing was that Nur Dhabitah managed to hide the fact that she was in great pain due to an old injury flaring up.

The Malaysian pair were in fourth spot after four dives with 201.66 points but a final flourish in the fifth dive saw them pick up 65.28 points for a total of 266.94 points - enough for them to move up to third and take home the bronze.

In the five-pair final, reigning world champions Quan Hongchan-Chen Yuxi of China were clearly in a class of their own as they bagged the gold medal with 375.30 points.

Japan’s Matsuri Arai-Minami Itahashi settled for silver with 290.04 points.

Nur Dhabitah said she was satisfied with their bronze medal achievement, especially since she was in so much pain due to an old injury.

“Given the fact that I had to deal with my injury today, I am very happy because I still managed to dive despite the pain.

“I am very proud of the bronze and also proud of Datuk Pandelela because we gave our very best to win this medal,” she said.

Their bronze medal achievement equalled the feat achieved by Nur Dhabitah-Datuk Leong Mun Yee in the 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia.

For the record, Malaysia’s best-ever achievement in the event was a silver that the combination of Pandelela-Mun Yee won in the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Syafiq Puteh and Ooi Tze Liang will combine in the final of the men’s 3m springboard synchronised event at 7.30 pm today.-Bernama