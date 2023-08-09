Hangzhou Asiad: The Pocket Rocketman's ready to ride despite tight schedule

NILAI: National track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (pix) is ready to handle the tight schedule at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in China from Sept 23-Oct 8.

The cyclist, dubbed the Pocket Rocketman, said he is wiser now following his experience in the 2023 World Track Cycling Championships in Glasgow, Scotland recently, adding that he expects to face a similar situation in the Asiad at the Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre Velodrome.

“I see that in the Asian Games, the schedule is quite tight, with only 15-minute intervals between races. Basically, they compressed everything into a short time. I am not sure but all (the riders) face the same situation.

“During the recent World Championships, (I) did not expect the compressed (schedule). At that time I was racing and going for long sprints in the earlier rounds, then when it was time for the next race I did not have sufficient rest time. At least I learnt a lot from there,” he said.

He told reporters this after a visit by national chef de mission to the 2022 Hangzhou Asiad Datuk Chong Kim Fatt at the National Velodrome here today.

At the 2023 World Track Cycling Championships, Azizulhasni failed to deliver any medals when he fell in the semi-finals of his pet event, keirin.

There was no luck either in the sprint event when he was relegated in the second round following an infringement in trying to overtake his Australian rival, Thomas Cornish.

But that won't stop Azizulhasni, who won the men's keirin silver medal at the 2020 Olympic Games, from coming up with new tactics that will, hopefully, help him shine in his final Asiad outing.

“I don’t know why so tight (the schedule). I am assuming it might be because China has a rider for each race and they want to ensure all their riders stay fresh while we are entered for many events. If we go by the Olympic Games (schedule), it’s completely different... one day there are only two races and more time to recover.

“We must be smart in deciding when to sprint and when to conserve energy... it's more tactical in the earlier rounds and when we make the semi-finals or final, I think it's a different story,” he said.

Meanwhile, the reigning Asian Games sprint champion hopes the national cycling team can bring home two gold medals from Hangzhou compared to just one targeted by his coach, John Beasley.

Azizulhasni, who hails from Dungun, also said that his doctor has confirmed his fitness to compete in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games after he underwent a health test last week. -Bernama