Hanis Nadiah accepts suspension, determined not to repeat mistake

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s hockey player Hanis Nadiah Onn (pic) accepted the decision of the Investigation Committee of the National Sports Council (MSN) and the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC), to suspend her from representing the national team at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games this May, with an open heart.

Although disappointed, the 26-year-old said that she remains committed to chasing the championship for the Negeri Sembilan (NSE) team in the 2023 Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) campaign.

“As a professional athlete, I will put aside (this problem), and I am committed to my club because the club looks after my well-being. I also respect the club and the MHC.

“If I perform well in the league and the association gives me an opportunity again (representing the country), I will prove that I am still relevant as the national representative,” she said after the 2023 Women’s MHL Charity Shield match here last night.

Hanis Nadiah, who is also the 2016 Asian Player of the Year, said that she is determined not to repeat the mistake, in addition to reminding other athletes to always be careful when making any posts on social media.

Yesterday, the MSN’s Investigation Committee and the MHC made a decision to suspend Hanis Nadiah, and she is not allowed to represent the national team at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games in May.

The decision was made following Hanis Nadiah’s alleged racist comments, related to Indian singer and composer AR Rahman’s concert in the capital, last month.

In the Women’s MHL Charity Shield match last night, Hanis Nadiah played for the NSE against Uniten Thunder (KPT).

NSE won the match after defeating the KPT 2-1 through a penalty shootout. - Bernama