Hannah declines to intervene in BAM-Zii Jia spat

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) has declined to intervene in the latest spat involving the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and the country’s professional men’s singles player, Lee Zii Jia.

Hannah said it would be better for both parties to internally resolve the issue regarding the apparel used for training at the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara.

She also refused to comment on whether the issue could affect Zii Jia’s performance, which had been on a downward trend of late.

“I haven’t spoken to Zii Jia yet. Let BAM solve this issue, just keep it to an apparel issue and not an attitude issue,“ she said at a press conference after launching the Kuala Lumpur Women’s Super League (KLWSL) 2023 football tournament here, today.

Meanwhile, Hannah said she believed Team LZJ coaching director Wong Tat Meng should be given some time to focus on more strategic efforts to improve Zii Jia’s performance.

On Wednesday, Tat Meng in a post on his Instagram page said he was really surprised and felt like he was being ‘bullied’ after BAM required professional players not to don sportswear from brands other than those sponsored by the parent body if they wished to train at ABM.

Zii Jia, in a comment on Tat Meng’s post, said: “Don’t say later that I am ‘big-headed’ for not coming to training. Aishhhhh... it’s so hard to be LZJ, it’s all my fault, (I’m having a) headache,“

BAM Deputy President I Datuk V Subramaniam in a statement yesterday said the rules were only for clothing and professional players were allowed to use rackets and shoes from their respective sponsor brands when training at ABM.

In another development, Hannah hinted that she already had future plans for National Sports Council (MSN) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail whose service ends next month.

“Right now Ahmad Shapawi is very busy with the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China and Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2023. Let him focus on that, the (future) plans are already there but I will not disclose it yet, when the time comes it will be announced,“ she said.

The 2022 Asian Games are scheduled to take place from Sept 23 to Oct 8 while the LTdL 2023 will be from Sept 23 to 30.

Meanwhile, KLWSL programme director Khushairi Aizad said the second edition of the tournament, which takes place from tomorrow until Oct 15, will feature 10 teams including the KL Sunbears FC, Setiawangsa Rangers FC, Wangsa Maju City FC and Spicegals FC. - Bernama