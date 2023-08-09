Hannah: Gov't looking at developing air sports

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is studying and discussing with the air sports community to look at the potential and approach that can be taken before developing the sport in the country.

Its Minister, Hannah Yeoh said it would hold several dialogue sessions with the sport's community to listen to the challenges they face and their goals, besides coordinating all guidelines and requirements from the mandatory parties.

“Today I’ve come to support this exhibition to see the potential of air sports in Malaysia. I will see how we can help so that this industry can be developed with the support of the federal and state governments.

“I believe that, with more dialogues and discussions, we can learn of the challenges and goals of groups that are active in the air sports industry,” she told reporters after visiting the Selangor Aviation Show 2023 (SAS 2023) here today.

She said the KBS approved an application from the Malaysian Sports Aviation Federation (MASF) last month for it to have its own permanent training centre at MRANTI Park, Bukit Jalil. -Bernama