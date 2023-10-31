Hannah humbled by TMJ's praise

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) today expressed gratitude with deep humility for Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim’s praise for her unwavering dedication to serving the people.

Hannah said she was pleased to know that the extensive efforts put in by her and her ministry team had not gone unnoticed by the Johor Darul Ta’zim owner.

“We worked from day one with limited working time, but there was so much that needed to be done, so we created our own working culture.

“It’s not my work alone, but I keep telling my entire team to just keep working. I am just humbled that TMJ noticed and gave us the endorsement,” she told reporters after launching the repackaged chocolate-flavoured drink, Goodday Charge, here today.

During the recent ‘Keluar Sekejap’ podcast hosted by former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, alongside ex-Umno Youth vice-chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan, Tunku Ismail praised Hannah as being ‘superb’ for her unwavering commitment to her job.

Meanwhile, today’s event also saw Malaysia’s leading e-sports athlete, Yap Jian Wei, better known as xNova, appointed as the face of Goodday’s campaign to foster greater acceptance and recognition of e-sports on par with other sports.

Hannah also expressed optimism that Goodday’s campaign would support the e-sports community by dispelling myths surrounding the sport, particularly concerning health and fitness.

xNova, who helped Malaysia clinch the Dota 2 bronze medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, was thrilled that Goodday had taken the initiative to raise awareness about e-sports among the masses.

“I’ve personally experienced the stigma associated with e-sports when I first started, which is why I advocate for more significant support for e-sports. It showcases incredible talent in the new generation, offers endless opportunities for players and fans, and teaches discipline,” he said.

Etika Sdn Bhd Vice President of Marketing Amy Gan, on the other hand, said Goodday could play a pivotal role in changing negative mindsets surrounding e-sports as it is a competitive sport that demands utmost discipline from athletes. -Bernama