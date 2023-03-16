Hannah: Implementation of safe sports code to be expanded nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: The implementation of the Safe Sports Code, which was introduced yesterday, will be expanded nationwide, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said this was following the commitment expressed by all state youth and sports executive councillors in supporting the implementation of the code.

“Yesterday, we saw national sports associations (NSAs), the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) and the Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) sign (the code) to support its implementation under their jurisdiction.

“So, today, in the same spirit, the state executive councillors have signed it... they will take the Safe Sports Code back to their states to ensure stadiums or sports facilities under their jurisdiction put this code into practice,” she said.

She said this at a media conference after witnessing the Safe Sports Code signing ceremony at Menara Kementerian Belia dan Sukan (KBS), here, today.

The code is a guideline for a safe sports environment that emphasises the roles and responsibilities of all parties in dealing with any form of harassment and abuse.

In addition, it can also strengthen the aspect of integrity in the governance of sports bodies and the national sports ecosystem as a whole. - Bernama