Hannah: KBS assisted Muhammad Aqil in determining suitable prosthesis

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) has assisted a student with disabilities, Muhammad Aqil Naufal Zahiran, in determining the proper type of prosthesis he needs to allow him to participate in sports activities.

Its minister, Hannah Yeoh shared on a Facebook post that her ministry, through the National Sports Institute (ISN) will supervise the fitting for the 11-year-old pupil who requires a hip disarticulation prosthesis after he was brought to see a sports medicine expert today.

Muhammad Aqil’s situation came to light after a video clip showing him finishing a 100-metre race using a cane at a special education athletics championship went viral.

He lost his left leg due to a bacterial infection in 2015, and is currently a Fully Inclusive Education Programme pupil at a primary school in Pahang.

“It’s not about being the fastest but about his desire and determination to finish the race that amazed me,” Hannah posted.

Meanwhile, ISN sports medicine expert Dr Ahmad Munawwar Helmi said the institute would conduct further checkups on Muhammad Aqil to ensure there were no complications when he uses the prosthesis.

The Malaysian Amputee Football Association (MAFA), a non-governmental organisation leading the Project Tongkat initiative aimed at offering support to amputees through sports, was also at the meeting today.

Those with lower limb disabilities who wish to play football can contact 011-36296375 or email myamputeefa@gmail.com or to use social media channels like the Projek Tongkat Facebook page or projek_tongkat on Instagram. -Bernama