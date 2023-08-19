Hannah: KBS, MIHF to find home for national ice hockey team

PETALING JAYA: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is working with Malaysia Ice Hockey Federation (MIHF) to identify a home for the national ice hockey team.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said both parties have already reached out to several ice rink operators in town that could have the potential to become a home for the national team.

“We have started the conversation but we have not firmed up anything with operators yet.

“It is our hope we can identify and lock in a home for our national team so that they have sufficient hours in a week for practice because at the moment they need at least nine hours a week for training,” she told reporters after watching the MIHF National League match here, yesterday.

Hannah said the ministry will announce a home for the national hockey team in a press conference once they have found one soon.

She also said identifying a home for the national team could become key to promote further the sports and open doors to host future international tournaments in Malaysia.

Currently, Sunway Pyramid, here and IOI City Mall in Putrajaya are among the locations that are equipped with ice rinks in the country. -Bernama