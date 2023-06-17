Hannah: KBS to meet RTG programme committee on Monday

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will meet the “Road To Gold” (RTG) committee on Monday in Putrajaya, to discuss every aspect related to the requirements and requests of athletes involved in the programme.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the issues need to be given due consideration to ensure athletes involved in the RTG programme would be able to pursue their search for an elusive gold medal in the Olympics and win the country’s first ever gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“All requests from athletes, including from the country’s ace track cyclist Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang will be discussed during the meeting on Monday,“ said Hannah.

She was speaking to reporters after opening the Kelantan level 2023 National Youth Day celebrations at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here today in the presence of Wan Roslan Wan Hamat who is the state Youth, Sports and NGO committee chairman.

The Chef-de-Mission (CDM) for the Malaysian contingent that will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin had assured athletes involved in the “Road To Gold” programme that their requests would be brought to the attention of the Youth and Sports Minister for consideration.

In another development, Hannah said the Rakan Muda programme will be launched on June 24, and attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Bangi, Selangor.

“The Rakan Muda programme will be organised and managed in a systematic manner and youths involved in the programme will be rewarded accordingly.

“The ministry will also provide an allocation of RM500,000 to the Kelantan state government to organise activities related to community sports to ensure youths in the state remained active and healthy,“ she said.-Bernama