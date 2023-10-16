Hannah: Local media urged to cover national para athletes performances in Hangzhou

PUTRAJAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh hopes that more local media agencies will cover the performances of national athletes for the upcoming Asian Para Games, which will be held in Hangzhou from Oct 22 to 28.

She said that extensive media coverage can make the athletes proud and ensure that their presence is felt to attract more sponsors in the future.

“I have called on all media to cover it even if they are not physically present in China to do the coverage. They (media persons) can discuss with their colleagues to support the athletes to know that they are supported by Malaysians,“ she said.

Hannah was speaking to reporters after witnessing the Memorandum of Understanding between Speedmart Sdn Bhd and the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPM) and the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) here today.

She was responding to reports that only three local media agencies will be covering the Asian Para Games compared to the extensive coverage for the recent 2022 Asian Games at the same venue.

At the MOU ceremony, the MPM received RM750,000 in sponsorship while the MHC received RM1.2 million to give a motivational boost to national athletes struggling to make Malaysia’s name known on the world stage.-Bernama