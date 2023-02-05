Hannah: Only one report using safe sports code received by KBS so far

SERDANG: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh today confirmed that only one report using the Safe Sports Code (SSC) has been received by the ministry so far.

Hannah said the report was related to the case of a national athlete from the mountain biking squad who claimed to have been sexually harassed by her coach in March.

“So far only this one case has been reported to (the ministry). However, the matter was handled by the National Sports Council’s (MSN) protection officer and it is understood that the police investigation is still ongoing,“ she said.

She was speaking to reporters after attending the signing ceremony of the Declaration of Support for the SSC with the Malaysian Gymnasium Entrepreneurs Association (PPGM) at Bunga Kemboja Fitness, Seri Kembangan, Selangor today.

According to Hannah, the athlete has resumed training to represent the country at the SEA Games in Cambodia and the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) would ensure the athlete’s wellbeing was protected.

Hannah added that she had so far not held any meeting with any party related to the case apart from receiving the update from the MSN protection officer, in order to keep the victim’s identity confidential.

The code introduced by KBS on March 15 is a guideline on having a safe sports environment, in addition to emphasising the roles and responsibilities of all parties in dealing with any form of harassment and abuse in sports.

It is also believed to be able to enhance the integrity of sports bodies and the national sports ecosystem as a whole.

Commenting on the signing of the pledge by PPGM on implementing the SSC, Hannah said this was a proactive effort by the ministry to raise awareness about safety in sports.

KBS also allocated RM20,000 to PPGM to help the industry recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. - Bernama