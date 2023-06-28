Hannah proud of national contingent's achievement at Special Olympics

SEPANG: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) has expressed her pride at the success achieved by the national contingent at the Special Olympic Games in Berlin, Germany that ended on Sunday.

Hannah said that her ministry would continue to support persons with disabilities (PwD) to shine at the Games.

The national squad is returning with four gold, five silver and nine bronze medals, the country’s best achievement so far in the history of its participation in the Games.

“Malaysia is obviously proud of our contingent at the Games. Congratulations and well done to coaches and parents who have showered them with support, and also those who escorted them at the Games,” she told reporters here tonight.

Hannah had earlier greeted the national contingent upon their arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport yesterday.

The four gold medals were won by Khairul Zaim-Lee Khai Li (mixed doubles bowling), Nurasliza Mohd Sapri (shot putt), Beverly Chin Lai Yen (women’s individual bowling) and Nurul Syafinaz Aisyira- Tengku Nor Muzafirah (unified bocce doubles). -Bernama