Hannah: Rahmah Sports Initiative launched, offers discounts for sports equipment

KLANG: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) today launched the Rahmah Sports Initiative, which is a continuity of the Payung Rahmah programme, to help people, especially the less able, to purchase sports items at discounted prices and support sports activities in the country.

She said the initiative, which was launched by the AEON BiG Hypermarket nationwide, provides over 100 types of sports equipment and sportswear and consumers can enjoy discounts of between 10 per cent and 30 per cent.

Hannah said the programme, which is expanded from the Payung Rahmah initiative introduced by the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub when he was the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, would be implemented for 10 weeks from today until Oct 14.

“The Rahmah Sports Initiative is to continue his (Salahuddin’s) legacy and efforts in ensuring no Malaysians are left behind due to the cost of living issue. The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) supports the efforts of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) for this ‘Rahmah’ initiative to be continued.

“We want to ensure that children and the B40 group, who could not take up sports due to financial constraints, are able to purchase sports equipment and take part in sports this time,” she told reporters after the launch of the initiative at the Klang AEON BiG Hypermarket that was also attended by AEON BiG managing director Sheikh Farouk Sheikh Mohamed.

As to whether the programme would be expanded to other hypermarkets, Hannah believes that the KPDN would always be in contact with more vendors and that the Rahmah brand is open to whoever answers the government’s call.

On July 24, Hannah was reported to have said that the Rahmah initiative mooted by the late Salahuddin would be expanded to the sports industry. -Bernama