Hannah: Rakan Muda programme to be among KBS’ priorities

SERDANG: The Rakan Muda programme which is expected to be re-launched this year will be among the priority programmes of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, said the programme, which will be strengthened through various forms of improvements in order to have a more comprehensive and positive impact on the youth, is in the final stages of study.

“We are in the state of planning of execution whereby various programmes will be placed under it (Rakan Muda), so when ready KBS will launch it.

“Rakan Muda was quite well known during the 90s so if we can introduce it again of course it can be extended to the current and future generations,“ she said.

She said this to reporters after attending the 3rd Distinguished Lecturer Series on Youth Well-being at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), here today.

On March 5, KBS announced that the Rakan Muda programme will be re-empowered through various improvements that include the development of youths’ potential and the spirit of volunteerism.

Rakan Muda was a programme to foster interest, polish talent and highlight personal potential involving youths aged 15 to 25 years that was introduced by the government in 1994. - Bernama