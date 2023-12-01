Hannah runs up Menara KBS in less than six minutes

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with the ‘National Take The Stairs Day’ yesterday, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh managed to take up the challenge by running up 18 floors to the rooftop of Menara KBS, Putrajaya, earlier today.

The 44-year-old minister made an impressive run as she completed the challenge in less than six minutes from the ground floor.

“It’s actually doable,” Hannah was quoted as saying in a statement released by Malaysia Towerrunning Association (MTA).

Hannah was accompanied by Malaysia’s world’s number one tower runner Soh Wai Ching and MTA president Ravinder Singh.

Meanwhile, Ravinder in the same statement said that hoped that tower run will be featured in the 2027 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

“We are looking forward to having stairs sessions starting from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and eventually to other ministries in Putrajaya and to the corporate offices in Malaysia,“ he said. - Bernama