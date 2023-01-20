Hannah: Sports ministry to continue with ‘big screen’ programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) intends to continue organising ‘big screen’ programmes in the future to give additional access to home fans to watch live sports events, says Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix).

She said the screenings held in conjunction with 2022 ASEAN Football Federation Cup (AFF) semi-final fixtures involving Malaysia and Thailand recently had received a positive response.

According to her, the programme held on Jan 7 (Malaysia vs Thailand first semi-final leg) was attended by 62,800 spectators at 17 screening locations, while 87,710 people watched the second-leg live on Jan 10 at 43 locations, including 18 public universities.

“KBS organised the programme (on Jan 7) following the issue of 21,000 seats at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium for the Malaysia vs Thailand match rendered unusable (with construction in progress for a music stage) due to a booking (timing) issue between the football match and a Jay Chou concert.

“Both these events involved a large legion of fans and the interests of both parties needed to be taken care of,” she said in a statement today.

Hannah said KBS reacted quickly to the situation by organising the programme to give national football fans the opportunity to watch the match live on the big screen. - Bernama