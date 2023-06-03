Hannah to promote talented Malaysians through strategic partnership

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh will strive to further enhance and promote talented Malaysians who are capable of performing on the world stage through various strategic partnership, after seeing a series of successful national athletes stand out, abroad.

Through her Facebook post today, Hannah said she was impressed with young racer, Travis Teoh whom she had met in Parliament recently, and the 12-year-old’s dream in the field of motorsports.

Hannah also held a video call session with two-time Formula One (F1) world champion, Fernando Alonso about the young racer’s career development after Travis was personally selected by Alonso to participate in the young talent development program under the A14 Management company which belongs to the F1 racer.

“I asked Travis if he could tell me something about himself. His reply left a lasting impression - I work really hard for everything, to make it happen and I’m still going to work harder.

“This is not a typical reply from a 12-year-old boy. I know he is serious about racing. I want to make sure I don’t miss out on supporting a potential Malaysian world champion,“ she said.

Travis started dabbling in the world of motorsports when he was six, where he was mentored by Double R Motorsport (DRM) owned by Mohd Rohairijaz Mohd Ropin.

Previously, Travis won multiple national and international titles including DPK Racing as well as emerging as the 2022 winner for the FIA-CIK World Championship in the OK Class. - Bernama