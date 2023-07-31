Hannah: YAKEB Providing assistance to Kenneth

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Athletes Welfare Foundation (YAKEB) has provided various assistance to former national squash ace Kenneth Low Ewe Loong, who is reported to be experiencing health and financial issues.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) posted on Facebook today that the foundation visited the former national champion early this month, long before the case went viral on media a few days ago.

Hannah, who shared a chronology regarding the matter, said YAKEB also brought Kenneth to the Selayang Hospital for an eye checkup on July 10.

On July 13, YAKEB visited Kenneth and his employers at his workplace at the Best Archery Centre in Glo Damansara.

Hannah said that, at the meeting, the 44-year-old former athlete also received RM500 emergency assistance from the foundation, which also stated its commitment to helping Kenneth with a monthly allowance of RM300.

In addition, she said YAKEB also made an appointment for Kenneth to see a neurologist at the Sungai Buloh Hospital on Friday (Aug 4).

“YAKEB will report on Kenneth’s progress from time to time and he is being monitored by YAKEB for treatment assistance,” she said.

Yesterday, local media reported that Kenneth is working as a cleaner to make ends meet and suffering from health issues.

He is also believed to have suffered from a stroke, resulting in him having coordination and motor skill problems, cognitive disability and short-term memory impairment.

He also does not have the money to undergo tests to determine the extent of the damage to his brain. -Bernama