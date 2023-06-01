Hannah Yeoh: Malaysia-Thailand AFF first leg semifinal match to be shown on 14 big screens

KUALA LUMPUR: Local football fans who are unable to secure tickets to watch the Harimau Malaya squad take on Thailand in the first leg semifinals of the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup at National Stadium in Bukit Jalil tomorrow night can watch the action on 14 big screens throughout the country.

The locations include Merdeka Square here, Putrajaya Corporation, the Paroi Youth and Sports Complex in Negeri Sembilan and Merdeka Field, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said her ministry, together with the National Unity Ministry are taking efforts to ensure Malaysians can enjoy the match.

“May our strong support carry the Harimau Malaya to the finals,” she tweeted recently.

Malaysia advanced to the semifinals as Group B runners-up with nine points after downing Singapore 4-1 on Tuesday, behind first-placed Vietnam.

After the first semifinal leg in Bukit Jalil, the Harimau Malaya squad will leave for Thailand for the return leg at Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani to the north of Bangkok on Jan 10.

If they can overcome six-time AFF Cup champions, the Harimau Malaya squad will meet the winner of the other two semifinalists, Vietnam and Indonesia in the final on Jan 13 and 16.

All 59,000 tickets for tomorrow’s match were sold out online in less than 24 hours.

The locations of the 14 big screens are as follows:

1. Merdeka Square, Kuala Lumpur

2. Putrajaya Corporation, Precinct 3, Putrajaya

3. Youth and Sports Complex, Batu Uban, Pulau Pinang

4. Meow Garden, Ulu Kinta, Perak

5. MBPJ Park, Petaling Jaya, Selangor

6. Independence Square, Shah Alam

7. The Sepang Municipal Council grounds

8. Kajang Stadium Square

9. Tanah Lesen Square, Sungai Air Tawar, Sabak Bernam

10. Paroi Youth and Sports Complex, Negeri Sembilan

11. Restoran Al Marjan MITC, Ayer Keroh, Melaka

12. Kuantan City Hall, Pahang

13. Mydin Petrajaya, Kuching, Sarawak

14. Merdeka Field, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah - Bernama