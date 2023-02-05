Harimau Malaya coaches met West Ham United’s Moyes in London

KUALA LUMPUR: Harimau Malaya’s coaching staff have had the benefit of ‘tutoring’ under West Ham United manager David Moyes.

The Malaysian delegation, led by chief coach Kim Pan Gon, met the former Manchester United manager and other members of the West Ham United coaching staff during their recent weeklong visit to London.

According to a social media post of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), the Harimau Malaya delegation also visited the club’s training facilities and witnessed their team in training.

Pan Gon, his assistant Pau Marti Vicente, goalkeeper coach Cho Junho, fitness coach Jihyeon Park and performance analysis coach Lim Jaehun made a similar visit to Brighton & Hove Albion club.

“Throughout their stay in London, Pan Gon and his coaching staff also watched two English Premier League 2022/23 matches, West Ham United against Liverpool on April 27 and Brighton & Hove Albion versus Wolverhampton Wanderers on April 29.

“After the match, Pan Gon met South Korean national striker Hwang Hee-chan, who plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers,” FAM said.

The Harimau Malaya coaching staff, who had earlier made a weeklong technical visit to Barcelona, Spain, beginning April 7, returned to Kuala Lumpur yesterday. - Bernama