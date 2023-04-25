Harimau Malaya coaches watch Barca, Espanyol train during trip to Spain

KUALA LUMPUR: Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) coaches handling the Harimau Malaya team embarked on a week-long technical trip to Barcelona, Spain, on April 17.

FAM posted on Facebook that the trip, led by national head coach Kim Pan Gon (pix), was also participated by Harimau Malaya assistant coach Pau Marti Vicente; goalkeeping coach Cho Junho; fitness coach Park Jihyeon; and performance analyst Lim Jaehun.

The trip allowed them to witness FC Barcelona’s first-team training sessions, visit the club’s facilities and meet several coaching officials and staff, including club manager Xavi Hernandez.

The Malaysian delegation also visited Barcelona-based Espanyol on Thursday (April 20), when they toured the first team’s training centre and attended a seminar conducted by the club’s Methodology Department.

They also watched two La Liga matches - Espanyol versus Cadiz on Friday (April 21) and FC Barcelona versus Atletico Madrid on Sunday (April 23).

In addition, Jihyeon and Jaehun also went to Mallorca to watch the La Liga match between Mallorca and Getafe on Sunday (April 23) before watching their training sessions and meeting team officials the next day. - Bernama