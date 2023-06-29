Harimau Malaya move up one spot to 137 in latest FIFA ranking

KUALA LUMPUR: The national football team have climbed up one spot to number 137 in the latest FIFA world ranking.

This is the best position Malaysia has achieved in the past 17 years since occupying the 127th spot in May 2006.

Based on the www.fifa.com website, the national team garnered 9.44 points from the two Tier 1 international friendlies in Terengganu this month, thus, enabling the Kim Pan Gon-led Harimau Malaya to accumulate a total of 1,091.57 points.

In the two friendlies held at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus, Pan Gon’s men defeated the Solomon Islands 4-1 and trounced Papua New Guinea 10-0.

The updated ranking list also sees Malaysia occupying the 24th spot in Asia and fourth position in Southeast Asia behind Vietnam (number 95), Thailand (113) and the Philippines (135).

Neighbours Indonesia dropped one spot to number 150 while Singapore remained in 158th position.

Argentina, the 2022 World champions, continue to lead the way in the world ranking, followed by France, Brazil, England and Belgium.

For the Asia zone, the top five teams are Japan, who are ranked 20th in the world, Iran (22nd), Australia (27th), South Korea (28th) and Saudi Arabia (53rd).

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) are on a mission to ensure that Harimau Malaya are in the top 130 bracket by the end of this year. - Bernama