Harimau Malaya move up two spots to number 134 in the world

KUALA LUMPUR: Harimau Malaya have moved up two spots to number 134 in the latest world ranking issued by FIFA today.

Based on the www.fifa.com website, coach Kim Pan Gon’s side have accumulated 1,094.90 points to move up from the 136th position they have occupied since July 20.

This is following Malaysia’s success in holding world number 93 Syria to a 2-2 draw and world number 80 China to a 1-1 stalemate in two Tier 1 international friendlies earlier this month.

This saw the Harimau Malaya squad maintain their unbeaten record in six friendlies this year, having won four and drawn two since March.

The Harimau Malaya will be in action again in the 2023 Merdeka Football Tournament from Oct 13-17 and it will also feature India, Tajikistan and Palestine.

Pan Gon’s men will then begin their 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers in November before competing in the 2023 Asian Cup Finals in Qatar next January.

Argentina, the 2022 World champions, continue to lead the way in the world ranking, with France, Brazil, England and Belgium completing the top five positions. -Bernama