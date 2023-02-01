Harimau Malaya need fans’ incredible support against Singapore tomorrow: Pan Gon

KUALA LUMPUR: The Harimau Malaya squad is rooting for the incredible support of fans ahead of their crucial match against Singapore in the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup Group B decider at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, tomorrow night.

National head coach Kim Pan Gon said the fans have always provided support for his team when needed but tomorrow night the extraordinary support from the fans will surely help Malaysia in their quest to clinch a win over Singapore.

“As always I think Malaysian football fans continue to give us their full support, which is appreciated but tomorrow we need special support from Malaysian football fans for our Harimau Malaya players.

“Tomorrow we want to make a festival, so everybody (do) come and support us, we will give our full best to fight for you,” he said during the pre-match press conference in Bukit Jalil here, today.

After Singapore’s goalless draw against Vietnam last Friday, Malaysia had no choice but to record a win to qualify for the semi-finals to avoid an early exit for the second consecutive edition.

Singapore, the four-time champion and only needing a draw tomorrow, now has a one-point advantage in second place while Malaysia is third with six points.

The last time Malaysia beat Singapore was in the last action of Group B of the 2014 AFF Cup which witnessed two epic late goals - Safiq Rahim’s penalty and Indra Putra Mahayuddin’s long-range finish that helped the team win 3-1 at the Singapore National Stadium and advance to the semis.

Based on the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) Facebook posting at 2.42 pm today, a total of 38,819 tickets have been sold ahead of tomorrow’s clash. - Bernama