Harimau Malaya’s toss-up: Go to Egypt or China in September

KUALA LUMPUR: The Harimau Malaya squad have the opportunity to test their strength against either seven-time Africa Cup of Nations champions Egypt or Asian giants China in the International Football Federation (FIFA) international friendly match window in September.

Should they choose to play against Egypt, coach Kim Pan Gon’s (pix) men can gain valuable experience as they will be up against a team ranked 34th in the world and who boasts the likes of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

FAM secretary-general Noor Azman Rahman said it would be impossible for the national squad to play both teams in the September Tier 1 international friendlies due to the far travel factor, which means they will need to find another team who are ready to play in Egypt or China.

“If we play Egypt, we (Harimau Malaya) will not go to China (and vice-versa). If we play against China, we have to find another team (nearby). If we want to play against Egypt, we also have to find another team (willing to play) there.

“FAM are in contact with China and Egypt, both are positive to play against Harimau Malaya but this matter is still in the discussion stage and will be finalised soon,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

While Egypt, who played in the 2018 World Cup, are ranked 34th in the world, China and Malaysia are in 79th and 137th positions respectively.

Local media previously reported that China would play against Harimau Malaya in the FIFA international match window from Sept 4-12.

The two international friendlies in September are important for the national squad in preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar next January. The Harimau Malaya had recorded four consecutive victories in the previous FIFA international match window.

Malaysia beat Turkmenistan 1-0 and Hong Kong 2-0 respectively in Johor in March before trouncing Solomon Islands 4-1 and Papua New Guinea 10-0 in Terengganu last month.

Pan Gon’s squad are also scheduled to face Palestine, Lebanon and India in the Merdeka Tournament here in October before embarking on the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup qualifiers from November. -Bernama