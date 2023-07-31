Harimau Malaya to play Syria, China in September

KUALA LUMPUR: The national football team can expect a tougher test from the higher-ranked Syria and China during the September FIFA international match calendar.

Both these Tier 1 international friendlies will be played in Chengdu, China.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Noor Azman Rahman said the Harimau Malaya, under the guidance of coach Kim Pan Gon (pix), will take on Syria on Sept 6 and China on Sept 9.

“The confirmation for these two matches was made following the joint review and discussion between the management team and Pan Gon after Thursday’s (July 27) draw for the second round of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers,” he said in a statement today.

This puts an end to rumours that seven-time African Cup of Nations champions Egypt would be one of Harimau Malaya’s opponents in September.

Previously, FAM admitted to having talks with Egypt and China (for the friendlies) but acknowledged it would be difficult to travel to these two countries, which are so far apart.

Based on the latest FIFA world ranking, China are number 80, Syria (94) and Malaysia (136).

The two friendlies in September are crucial for Pan Gon’s men as they prepare for the 2023 Asian Cup Finals in Qatar next January.

The Harimau Malaya had won four straight friendlies in the previous FIFA international match window, having defeated Turkmenistan 1-0 and Hong Kong 2-0 in Johor in March before trouncing the Solomon Islands 4-1 and Papua New Guinea 10-0 in Terengganu last month. -Bernama