Harimau Muda expect stern test from host Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR: The national Under-23 side, also known as Harimau Muda, will face an acid test of their title credentials when they take on Thailand in their final Group H match in the 2024 Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Chonbori Stadium in Bangkok tomorrow.

Harimau Muda defender V. Ruventhiran, who described their first two group matches against Bangladesh and the Philippines as not very challenging, admits that they will have to shift into higher gear against the home team.

“We did a good job in the last two games, but they were like preparation matches for us. So, we think this (game against Thailand) is a very big match, and we want to win it.

“We will see how our coaches prepare the team for tomorrow’s game. We will do everything to win (it) and please support us,” he said in an audio clip the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) shared with the media today.

Meanwhile, striker Alif Ikmalrizal Anuar is also ready to do everything in his power to find the net if fielded against Thailand.

He is optimistic that they can give their everything against Thailand and walk away with all three points.

“Alhamdulillah, we are injury-free, so everyone can give his 100 per cent tomorrow. If I’m fielded, I will do my best to help the team advance to the next stage,” he said.

The Harimau Muda have collected six points from two matches to stay in second spot in Group H, behind Thailand on goal difference.

Coach E. Elavarasan’s men, who defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the opening game before trouncing the Philippines 4-0 in the second game, must beat Thailand to top Group B and qualify for the 2024 Under-23 Asian Cup Finals in Qatar, which also offers a slot for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. - Bernama