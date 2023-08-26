Harimau Muda fail to improve record after shootout loss to Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Under-23 team lost 4-3 on penalties to Thailand after both teams were tied 0-0 in regulation time in the third-fourth placing match of the 2023 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-23 Championship today.

The result at the Rayong Provincial Stadium in Thailand saw the Harimau Muda squad coached by E. Elavarasan match Malaysia’s best record of finishing fourth in the inaugural edition in 2005.

In the clash, both teams could not break the deadlock although each had several opportunities during regulation time, forcing the winner to be determined through a shootout.

Malaysia’s Fergus Tierney and Thailand’s Thanison Paibulkijcharoen each calmly completed their teams’ first penalty before Muhammad Aliff Izwan Yuslan and Pattara Soimalai also had no problem doing their job to make the score 2-2.

The situation was tense for a moment when Syahir Bashah’s kick was saved by Thai goalkeeper Thirawooth Sraunson and Songchai Thongcham easily beat Muhammad Azim Al Amin Kamaruddin to put Thailand 3-2 ahead.

Malaysia breathed a sigh of relief when V. Ruventhiran managed to score the country’s third goal while Thakdanai Jaihan’s kick went wide for the score to stand at 3-3.

However, Elavarasan’s lads eventually had to concede defeat and failing to get on the podium after Thirawooth saved Muhammad Abu Khalil’s weak shot, followed by Chukid Wanpraphao’s attempt which beat keeper Muhammad Azim to seal Thailand’s victory at 4-3.

After this competition, Harimau Muda will play in the 2024 Asian Under-23 Cup qualifiers in Chonburi, Thailand from Sept 6-12.

Malaysia are drawn in Group H with home team Thailand, Bangladesh and the Philippines, with the champion of each group and the best four runners-up qualifying for the Finals in Qatar, which offers a slot to the 2024 Paris Olympics. - Bernama