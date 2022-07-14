Harimau Muda storm into AFF Under-19 final

KUALA LUMPUR: The national Under-19 team advanced to the final of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-19 Championship in style by beating Vietnam 3-0 in the semifinals in Bekasi, Indonesia, yesterday.

The team will meet Laos in tomorrow’s final after they beat Thailand 2-0 in last night’s other semifinal.

The Harimau Muda gained an early foothold in the match, played at the Candrabhaga Patriot Stadium, when Adam Farhan Faizal opened the scoring in the 26th minute.

Although both teams were evenly matched after that, neither side could find the back of the net and Malaysia trooped out at halftime leading 1-0.

In the second half, the Harimau Muda were put under pressure by Vietnam but they managed to weather the onslaught.

Then, in the 70th minute, Malaysia went 2-0 up when Haqimi Azim threaded a ball inside the penalty box for Haiqal Haqeemi Hairi to add the finishing touch.

Hayqal Danish Haizon then wrapped up the proceedings when he scored the third goal with just three minutes left on the clock.

The Harimau Muda’s best achievement in the AFF Under-19 competition was when they won the 2018 edition by defeating Myanmar 4-3 in the final in Indonesia.

Malaysia also managed to reach the final in the 2019 edition in Vietnam, where they lost 1-0 to five-time champions Australia. — Bernama