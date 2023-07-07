Hariz Adlan gets cracking with silver for national camp

KUALA LUMPUR: National young bowler Muhd Hariz Adlan Azman (pix) got off on the right foot in the 2023 Asian Youth (Under-21) Bowling Championships when he won silver in the men’s singles in Thailand today.

Muhd Hariz made 1,349 pinfalls after six games to emerge runner-up in the event which took place at Blu-O Rhythm and Bowl, Major Cineplex Ratchayothin, in Bangkok.

The 19-year-old was only separated by 13 pinfalls from the champion Lan Shao Kang of Taiwan who recorded 1,362 pinfalls.

The third place was shared by Thailand’s Vilinkorn Kiedkaew and Singapore’s Mike Ong when they each made 1,329 pinfalls.

Another Malaysian Tsen Fan Yew, however, failed to stand out when he could only manage the 14th spot with 1,225 pinfalls. -Bernama