KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s recent haze problems have not affected athletes’ preparation for the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines this November.

National Sports Council (MSN) deputy director-general Abdul Rashid Yaakub said one of its buildings was equipped with air pollution index (API) reading meter installed by National Sports Institute (NSI), and it was also in touch with the environmental authorities on the matter.

“These readings will be checked from time to time on a daily basis to determine if training should be continued or not. However, so far, the training programme has been running as normal as the haze has not gone beyond the danger level,” he said when met by reporters at the MSN Aidiladha Sacrificial programme held at Vista MSN here, today.

However, Abdul Rashid said MSN was prepared for all eventualities and had alternative ways to enable athletes to continue training for the SEA Games.

“If the reading goes beyond the danger level, we may find alternative ways for the athletes to practice, maybe indoors or by relocating to places in the country with lesser haze problems,“ he said. — Bernama