Hazeem scores runaway win in Kelantan leg of PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: Hazeem Yusoff scored a runaway win in Group A of Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) at the Kelantan Golf and Country Club (KGCC) in Kota Bharu yesterday.
The five-handicapper was six strokes clear of second-placed Mahadi Ibrahim. Both are KGCC members.
Hazeem scored 34 and 36 for a 70 total while Mahadi (Hcp 5) recorded 38 and 38 for 76. Razali Othman (Hcp 5) took third spot with a score of 83.
Medal B saw Mohd Nashir rising to the challenge with 33-35 for a total of 68. In second place was Muhammad Fazi Danial, also a KGCC member, scoring 71. The six-handicapper edged Mohd Zaid Mohd Noor, who also scored 71, into third place.
Hasnata Hasan was triumphant in Group C while Ahmad Rusdee Mazlan showed his mettle to win in Group D. Also winning the right to represent Kelantan in the National Finals was Medal E winner Tnegku Imran Tengku Abdul Malek.
The National Finals will be held at The Els Club – Teluk Datai in Langkawi from Oct 22-24.
The five winners from Kelantan will vie for the right to represent the country at the World Final of World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC).
Five national winners will get to don national colours at the all-expenses paid WAGC World Final in Phuket, Thailand from Nov 4 to 11.
