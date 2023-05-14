Hazeem scores runaway win in Kelantan leg of PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: Hazeem Yusoff scored a runaway win in Group A of Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) at the Kelantan Golf and Country Club (KGCC) in Kota Bharu yesterday.

The five-handicapper was six strokes clear of second-placed Mahadi Ibrahim. Both are KGCC members.

Hazeem scored 34 and 36 for a 70 total while Mahadi (Hcp 5) recorded 38 and 38 for 76. Razali Othman (Hcp 5) took third spot with a score of 83.

Medal B saw Mohd Nashir rising to the challenge with 33-35 for a total of 68. In second place was Muhammad Fazi Danial, also a KGCC member, scoring 71. The six-handicapper edged Mohd Zaid Mohd Noor, who also scored 71, into third place.

Hasnata Hasan was triumphant in Group C while Ahmad Rusdee Mazlan showed his mettle to win in Group D. Also winning the right to represent Kelantan in the National Finals was Medal E winner Tnegku Imran Tengku Abdul Malek.