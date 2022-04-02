Heavy snow sees Saint-Etienne v Marseille postponed

PARIS: Heavy snowfall in central France has caused the postponement of the Ligue 1 match between Saint Etienne and Marseille, which had been scheduled for Saturday at 2100 local time.

Weather reports said up to 25cm of snow had fallen overnight and the French League agreed with a request from Saint Etienne to put the match back to Sunday, although a time as yet to be fixed.

Second-placed Marseille have made the trip north hoping to edge closer to table-toppers Paris Saint-Germain, who have a 12-point cushion, while 'Les Verts' (The Greens) are third from bottom of the league and battling relegation.

The match pitches together the nation's traditionally best supported sides, who dominated French football in the 60's and 70's and which is generally a good spirited affair. - AFP