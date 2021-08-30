Helander header gives Rangers 1-0 win over Celtic

GLASGOW: Scottish champions Rangers stretched their unbeaten Old Firm run to seven games after a second-half goal by Swedish defender Filip Helander gave them a 1-0 win over Celtic in a fiercely contested derby on Sunday.

The result left Rangers, who had won five of their previous six meetings against Celtic, third in the Scottish Premiership on nine points from four games after Helander headed home a Borna Barisic corner at the far post in the 67th minute.

Celtic stayed sixth on six points after suffering their second league defeat of the season, having been beaten by Hearts 2-1 in their opening game.

Celtic came close in the 25th minute when Odsonne Edouard missed a loose-range sitter as he scuffed his shot wide before Ryan Kent hit the outside of the post from 20 metres at the other end.

Rangers dominated after the break and Helander sent a packed home crowd into raptures when he met Barisic’s cross to steer it past former England goalkeeper Joe Hart, who got a touch but could not keep the ball out.

Home keeper Robbie McCrorie twice denied Japanese forward Kyogo Furukashi an equaliser, rushing out to block him a minute after Rangers took the lead and then producing a superb reflex save in the 85th minute. – Reuters