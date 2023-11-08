Hendrawan: Tze Yong has his own quality, strength to hold court

KUALA LUMPUR: Upcoming National singles ace shuttler Ng Tze Yong (pix) has the capability to pull off an upset or two at the 2023 World Badminton Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark if he can sustain his performance right from the first round.

National singles head coach Hendrawan feels, the player ranked 22nd in the BWF world ranking, has his own character and skills to challenge other players in the competition.

“He has standard, therefore if can continue to produce his best, anything is possible in the championships. In the first round he is drawn against Zhao Jun Peng from China and probably face Denmark’s Anders Antonsen if he advances to the second round He has not played both the players before.

“I therefore want him to focus on one game at a time,” he said through an audio recording shared by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to the media, today.

This will be Tze Yong’s second appearance in the World Badminton Championships after having lost to Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin 9-21, 21-10, 16-21 in the second round of the previous edition held in Tokyo, Japan.

The 2023 World Badminton Championships is scheduled from Aug 21 to 27 at the Royal Arena in Denmark. -Bernama