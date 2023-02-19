Heng Wai wins PSA WSF Satellite Tour 1 in Seremban

KUALA LUMPUR: Upcoming squash player Wong Heng Wai lived up to expectations to win the women’s singles title at the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Squash Federation (WSF) Satellite Tour 1, today.

The 20-year-old, ranked 202 in the world, claimed the title after beating N. Shasmithaa 11-4,11-9,11-7 at the finals played in the Royal Sungei Ujong Club, Seremban.

Top seeded Heng Wai said she was pleased and grateful for her first PSA title win.

“After the semi-finals, I changed my strategy and tried to keep calm, be patient and minimised my unforced errors. It helped me win the title today,” she said in a video shared by the Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM).

Meanwhile, losing finalist, Shasmithaa, 20, was satisfied with her overall performances in the tournament.

“Actually I played a very good game today, but some of my shots didn’t work out, so I am satisfied with my whole game. Might have won the match if all went according to my game plan,” she said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Amir Amirul Azhar missed the opportunity to claim the men’s title, as the top seed lost to South Korea’s Minwoo Lee 9-11, 13-11, 4-11, 0-11.

“I feel very disappointed with my game today, because I did a lot of mistakes. After winning the second game, I gained my confidence and changed my strategies, but that couldn’t change the result,” he said. - Bernama