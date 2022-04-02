Herrera injury scare for Atletico before Man City tie

MADRID: Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera has suffered a thigh injury days before the Spanish team's Champions League quarter-final first leg clash against Premier League champions Manchester City.

“After finishing Wednesday’s training session with discomfort, Hector Herrera underwent medical tests, which determined that he’s suffering from a thigh injury,“ the La Liga championssaid in a statement.

The 97-times capped Mexican international had played a key role in both Atletico's Champions League last 16 ties against Manchester United.

Herrera “will begin rehabilitation work and daily physiotherapy sessions and the evolution of his injury will determine his return to the group”, Atletico added. - AFP