Hertha Berlin confirm talks with Juventus star Khedira

BERLIN: Bundesliga strugglers Hertha Berlin have confirmed they are in talks with Sami Khedira (pix) and could sign the former Germany midfielder before the transfer window closes on Monday.

"We are talking to him, there are a few things to clear up and a few questions to answer before Monday at 1800 (1700GMT)," when the transfer window closes, Hertha CEO Carsten Schmidt told Sky Sunday.

According to magazine Kicker, Khedira arrived in Berlin on Saturday and was due to undergo a medical check on Sunday.

The 33-year-old is under contract at Juventus until the end of the season, but head coach Andrea Pirlo has yet to play him in 2020/21.

Schmidt described Khedira as "an awesome leader with a lot of experience" but acknowledged the midfielder "has had no match practise for a while".

Khedira helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup and lifted the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2013/14.

He has won five Italian league titles and made 145 appearances for Juventus since his 2015 transfer from Real.

If Khedira joins Hertha, he will return to the Bundesliga for the first time since 2010, when he left Stuttgart having come through their academy.

Hertha lost 3-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and are just two points from the relegation places after failing to win their last five games. – AFP