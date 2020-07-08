Hertha Berlin president wants to see club play in Europe again

BERLIN: Hertha Berlin aim to return to European football by doing better in the Bundesliga than in the past campaign, club president Werner Gegenbauer (pix) told Wednesday’s Bild paper.

Hertha finished 10th in the season which ended late last month, after a rocky ride and going through four coaches, including an ill-fated 11-week term of former Germany helmsman Juergen Klinsmann.

“Looking forward, the top positions in the table are our goal. This also includes qualification for Europe, best for the Champions League,” Gegenbauer said.

Hertha were 1978-79 UEFA Cup semi-finalists and their last continental campaign was in the 2018-18 Europa League where they went out in the group stage. They featured in the Champions League once, in 1999-00, reaching the second group stage.

Hertha are backed by investor Lars Windhorst who recently announced he would make available another €150 million (RM724m) for Hertha which he wants to be a “Big City Club” in the long run.

Gegenbauer dismissed speculation of disagreements between the club and investor, saying “we are in a constant exchange about which path Hertha is to take.”

Windhorst meanwhile told the Sport Bild weekly he would not interfere in sporting matters but that the cooperation needs to be intensified on structural issues, such as raising marketing and merchandising income. – dpa