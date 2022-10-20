$!Hi-rev action returns to Sepang

THE 23rd edition of the longest-running international motorsports event, the PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia 2022 happening from tomorrow till Sunday was officially launched at the Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS by Youth and Sports (KBS) Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu yesterday.

This edition of the Malaysian Grand Prix marks PETRONAS’ debut as title sponsor having reached an agreement with MotoGP rights holder, Dorna Sports earlier this year.

The Sepang International Circuit (SIC) also announced Malaysian rider, Syarifuddin Azman (Damok), has been granted a wildcard entry in the Moto3 World Championship. The 21-year-old is currently ranked second in the FIM JuniorGP championship standings.

“This year marks the first year of PETRONAS as the title sponsor for the Grand Prix,” SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif said.

“SIC is all set to #WelcomeHome all the local and international

motorsports fans to Sepang after two years hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we will ensure the quality of Malaysia Grand Prix is at the highest level.

“With no Malaysian riders competing a full season in the Championship, I believe Damok will be the pull factor for all Malaysian fans to cheer a fellow countryman on the grid,” added Shafriman.

PETRONAS senior general manager of Group Strategic Communications, Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz added: “PETRONAS is excited to see the return of MotoGP to Malaysia and it gives us great pride to headline the event, as the championship is synonymous with passion, innovation, pace and performance – values that resonates well with PETRONAS.

“As such, to celebrate the occasion, PETRONAS has lined up a series of thrilling family-friendly experiences on and off the track, including

around KLCC which will be announced in due course.”

“The Grand Prix title sponsorship offers an opportunity for the PETRONAS brand to grow and help re-energise Malaysia’s sports tourism and provides a unique platform for us to showcase PETRONAS Primax – the Official Fuel for the Moto2 and Moto3 championships – to the world.”

Special off-track activities for fans started with yesterday with the Public Cooking Contest, which showcased talented MotoGP riders in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

The ever-popular race weekend activities, like the Public Pit Lane Walk and Riders’ Autograph Session will take place on Friday where fans can get up close and personal with their favourite riders.

Fans can anticipate to get their hands on special merchandise items to take home at the much-awaited Mega MotoGP Carnival with over 100 renowned brands. The Night Track Tour experience on Friday to Saturday is also back on sale.

This year, SIC is proud to be the first grand prix to present a new lifestyle experience and a curated festival feel that combines local food and culture, live music, art installations and other unique activations under one roof.

The interesting catch for this year is the #MalaysianGP2022 Mega Lucky Draw contest.

Event coverage of first weekend (14-16 October) and encourage more to come this week (up to 23 October 2022) at Esplanade, KLCC Park. Entry is free.

Upcoming activities:

· #MotoGP bike simulators

· Speed skills game

· Chances to win Grandstand tickets to PGPM2022

· Concert by local artistes:



22 October

Aman RA – 6.00pm

Pop Shuvit – 8.40pm

23 October

Iman Troye – 5.30pm

Ruffedge – 6.00pm



They will also light up your weekends with their special #SPEEDPHORIA PETRONAS Twin Towers tower illumination and musical fountain show!



Tickets to the PGPM 2022 race can be purchased at PETRONAS Shop or at PETRONAS booth at Suria KLCC Mall Concourse level.

More info on activities and updates can be found at @PETRONASmotorsports.